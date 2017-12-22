Gate 2 Results under Program CR 929 Approved by CRAIC Board of Directors

(Source: United Aircraft Corp.; issued Dec 22, 2017)

On December 2017, the Board of Directors of CRAIC, the Chinese-Russian Joint Venture, acting as the operator of CR 929, the Long-Range Wide-Body Aircraft program, approved the results of passed Gate 2. Key output at this stage is the engineering concept review.



CRAIC Board of Directors inter alia approved the organizational structure and budget of the joint venture, the internal regulatory documents and the Charter. These decisions will facilitate the launch into operation of the joint venture in the nearest future.



In 2018, CR929 program will advance to the definition phase and to selection of Suppliers of the AC systems and equipment. This phase is very important for the cooperation of PJSC United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), being the founders of CRAIC.



Suppliers will be selected within the next 1-1.5 years. The results of this phase will allow determining the CR929 aircraft primary systems and equipment suppliers that will become the long-term partners of PJSC UAC and COMAC under the program.



