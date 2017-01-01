Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2017)

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $2,628,902,518 fixed-price-incentive contract for the upgrade of up to 786 M1A1 configured Abrams vehicles to newly configured M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3, and to upgrade M1A1 vehicles to M1A12S and M1A2-K vehicles.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 21, 2020.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-18-D-0012).



-ends-

