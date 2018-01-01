Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a total estimated value of $7,000,000,000 for F-22 sustainment.



This contract provides for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment.



Work will be performed at five operational bases Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and at six support locations Edwards Air Force Base, California; Palmdale, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; and Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, as well as at other potential stateside and overseas locations, combat deployment and enroute support bases, potential locations through depot partnering agreements, and system program office locations.



The contract has a five-year base ordering period with work expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,906,535 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8205-18-D-0001).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Pratt & Whitney on Dec. 14 was awarded a $6.7 billion contract for sustainment of the F-22’s F119 engines. However, that contract only runs to Dec. 31, 2025, two years earlier that the above contract for the F-22 air vehicle.

The surprising conclusion is that it costs more to sustain the F-22’s engines than its airframe.)



