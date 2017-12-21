Boeing, Flydubai Finalize Order for 175 737 MAX Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Dec 21, 2017)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --- Boeing and flydubai finalized the purchase of 175 737 MAX airplanes in the largest single-aisle jet order in Middle East history. The deal – which includes options for an additional 50 jets – is valued at $27 billion at current list prices.



Announced as a commitment at the 2017 Dubai Airshow, the deal allows flydubai to take advantage of the 737 MAX family's flexibility and commonality, while using the unique size and range of the MAX 8, MAX 9 and MAX 10 to suit its growing network.



"I am delighted that we end 2017 with today's announcement representing the next chapter in flydubai's success story," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai. "This is our largest order in our eight-year history and our third order with Boeing whose aircraft have given us the ability to carry 44 million passengers since we began operations. With up to 296 aircraft on order, we have become one of the world's top ten airlines in terms of order backlog and we look forward to continuing to enhance the connectivity of Dubai's aviation hub."



flydubai, an all-Boeing operator, first ordered the 737 MAX in 2013 with a purchase of 75 jets. The carrier has taken delivery of five MAX airplanes from that order.



"We are excited to finalize this landmark agreement with our partners at flydubai and we thank them for placing their trust in the 737 MAX family," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "As one of the first operators of the 737 MAX 8, their order for more models-including the recently launched MAX 10-is a vote of confidence in the MAX family's exceptional fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility. We look forward to hundreds of MAX airplanes supporting flydubai's continued success."



The 737 MAX has racked up 640 net orders this year and more than 4,200 orders since the program launched, making the MAX the best-selling airplane in Boeing history.



The MAX family of airplanes offers seating for about 130 to just over 200 passengers with a range of 3,200 to 3,800 nautical miles. All of the jets use the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



-ends-

