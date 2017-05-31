Strategic Partnership Policy

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 27, 2017)

Government has finalized the policy on Strategic Partnerships in the Defence Sector. The same has been promulgated on 31.05.2017 as Chapter VII of Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 as “Revitalising Defence Industrial Ecosystem through Strategic Partnerships”.



The Policy is intended to encourage broader participation of the private sector, in addition to DPSUs / OFB, in the manufacture of defence platforms and equipment.



The following four segments have been identified for acquisition under Strategic Partnership route:

--Fighter Aircraft

--Helicopters

--Submarines

--Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) / Main Battle Tanks (MBTs).



The Policy will serve to enhance competition, increase efficiencies, facilitate faster and more significant absorption of technology, create a tiered industrial ecosystem, ensure development of a wider skill base and trigger innovation, leading to reduction in dependence on imports and greater self-reliance in meeting national security objectives.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Dr. Kirit Somaiya in Lok Sabha today.



