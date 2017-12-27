AW109 Trekker Helicopter Achieves EASA Certification

(Source: Leonardo; issued Dec 27, 2017)

ROME --- Leonardo is pleased to announce that the AW109 Trekker helicopter was issued with type certification by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) yesterday. Deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2018.



The milestone marks the entry into the market of the newest light twin-engine helicopter designed by Leonardo, further strengthening its leading position in a key market segment, in particular to meet the growing demand for greater capability, versatility and cost effectiveness for public services and utility duties.



The AW109 Trekker, based on the bestselling AW109/Grand range of helicopters, is equipped with skid landing gear and a state-of-the-art Genesys Aerosystems “glass” cockpit. The cockpit display system provides pilots only with the necessary information to help reduce their workload while flying in challenging environments and in demanding weather conditions.



The AW109 Trekker retains the same characteristics of high productivity, excellent performance and flying qualities, high maneuverability, robustness, advanced navigation capabilities and high inherent safety of the other light twin helicopters produced by Leonardo. Power is provided by two FADEC equipped Pratt & Whitney Canada PW207C turbine engines.



The spacious cabin, the same size as the Grand/GrandNew, can accommodate up to six passengers or one stretcher with three/four medical attendants or two stretchers and two medical attendants. Capable of single pilot operation, an additional passenger can be carried in the cockpit if required. The AW109 Trekker incorporates many safety features including a cocoon-type airframe; crash resistant fuel system, crew and passengers seats, full Cat. A / Class 1 performance in hot environments and a 30 minute ‘run-dry’ main gear box.



The aircraft is designed with a modular configuration approach in order to meet different needs, from single pilot VFR to dual pilot IFR. A wide range of role equipment is available including a cargo hook, external rescue hoist, searchlight, external loudspeakers, FLIR (Forward Looking Infra-Red) camera, video downlink, snow skis and emergency floats as well as a wide range of interior layouts to meet various customers’ operational requirements.



Leonardo’s Customer Support & Training Global Network provides AW109 Trekker operators with a range of Service Plans and a state-of-the-art training capability to maximise operational safety and aircraft availability. The AW109 Trekker can be easily configured for a wide range of roles and is the ideal solution for EMS, SAR, law enforcement, utility, surveillance, passenger transport and government duties. Orders for over 40 AW109 Trekkers have been placed by customers worldwide to date.



