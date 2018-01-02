UkrOboronProm in 2017: Testing New Weapons for Ukrainian Army

In 2017, the SC "UkrOboronProm" plants started and successfully completed development and testing of new military equipment and weapons, aiming to strengthen the Ukrainian army in the near future.



Only this year the BTR-4MV1, the combat UAV “Horlytsya", the 3D observation radar 80K6T, T-72AMT and many other modern weapon samples were demonstrated; the greatest attention was paid to NATO Standards implementation.



At the end of the year, a series of tests of high-precision missile weapons – developed within the framework of the strategic project "Missile shield" – "Vil’kha" was conducted.



The press service of the SC "UkrOboronProm" prepared a special report, having collected information on the new weapons, manufactured by UOP enterprises-participants, publicly demonstrated in 2017.



In 2017, the UOP SE “Kharkiv Morozov Machne-Building Design Bureau” developed, demonstrated and successfully tested BTR-4MV1. The combat vehicle – demonstrated for the first time at the "Weapon and Security 2017" exhibition – already completed the full cycle of factory tests.



The BTR-4MV1 was developed using BTR-4 operation experience in the ATO zone, NATO Standards and technological solutions in accordance with the latest Alliance’s armored vehicles trends. This allowed to achieve fundamentally new combat capabilities of the new vehicle.



Enterprise specialists tested the vehicle, having overcome hundreds of kilometers on and off-road, successfully testing crossing water barriers swimming and fording. In addition, a series of fire tests on destruction of hypothetical targets using authorized armaments in various weather conditions was successfully conducted.



In 2017, the prototype of the new tactical UAV "Horlytsya", developed by the UOP SE "Antonov", performed its first flight.



"Horlytsya" is the first domestic platform, capable of carrying a combat load. Very few countries in the world currently produce such devices, primarily the United States, Israel, Italy, France, China, Turkey. Besides the development of similar complexes requires millions of investments and 5+ years of work, while "Horlytsya" was developed at the expense of the SE "Antonov".



The drone was designed to help the Army Land Force conduct day and night reconnaissance in all weather conditions, transmitting the received information to the command post. Compared to other drones, "Horlytsya" can conduct air reconnaissance longer – at least 7 hours and attain the speed up to 230 km/hour. The tactical radius of action is 120 km; the practical range is 1,050 km.



"Horlytsya" is capable of conducting optical and electronic air reconnaissance of visible and infrared range. It automatically recognizes, captures and follows moving targets, as well as directing precision guided munitions. With the help of the drone, it is possible to organize operational communication and support combat units that conduct missions in the tactical depth of the enemy.



Throughout 2017, Ukrainian military conducted scheduled trial launches of Ukrainian missiles under the project "Vil’kha", manufactured by enterprises of the State Concern "UkrOboronProm" in cooperation with the State Space Agency of Ukraine within the framework of the strategic project "Missile shield".



Missile control systems and target-destruction precision were tested at all distances and under different weather conditions during the whole series of tests. In December 22 this year, target practice drive the nail to the head of testing during which all the missiles got directly into the aiming point.



"I congratulate all Ukrainians on the occasion of the successful testing of the Ukrainian Missile System "Vil’kha". Just received a report that all four rockets hit the target!", President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said.



"Today we have made another powerful step towards strengthening the defense and security of Ukraine," Oleksandr Turchinov said, adding that the quality of new missile cases of high-strength alloys manufactured on the new unique technological equipment of the JSHC “Artem”, which is part of the SC "UkrOboronProm", were tested.



Besides that, UOP JSHC “Artem”, developed and produced new missile weapons for the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. New missiles RS-80 with 80-mm caliber are designed to defeat ground targets for the use of strike helicopters and airplanes, as well as ground platforms.



In its turn, UOP SE “Zhytomyr Armored Plant” finished the complete cycle of BMP-1UMD plant tests.



The combat vehicle – modernization of BMP-1 – is equipped with modern combat module, digital fire control system, German engine Deutz and other advanced equipment. Thanks to the work of the specialists of the enterprise, BMP-1UMD successfully completed all running, fire and other operational tests, confirming its high performance, which significantly expanded the combat capabilities of the BMP.



The 3D observation radar 80K6T is being prepared for testing. Its construction is based on solid-state modules. The SE "Scientific and Production Complex Iskra", which is part of the SC "UkrOboronProm", carried out the work on this project in the short terms.



This radar is intended for delivery of targets to the means of air defense facility and can work with all anti-aircraft missile complexes that are armed with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the powerful radar capabilities can be used as an information link within the Air Forces units of Ukraine.



The main feature of 80K6T has become a digital phase active grid. This technology allows you to detect and track goals with super-high accuracy.



Deep modernization of the tank T-72А – T-72АМТ, carried out by UOP SE "Kyiv Armored Plant", is also at the stage of preparation for the tests for the enterprise’s own working capital.



During its development maximum attention was paid to the experience of the Ukrainian troops in the ATO zone. Using the new generation dynamic protection – "Knife" the T-72AMT received fundamentally new protection, which is already used on the Bulat and Oplot tanks.



During the modernization, the tank equipped with night vision devices with modern third-generation image intensifiers, installed for all crew members. In addition, the gunner received night vision sight, allowing firing GM "Combat".



The given GM is developed by UOP SE "State Kyiv Design Bureau "Luch"; it has a semi-automatic guidance by laser beam and can penetrate 750 mm armor at the distance of 5 km; tandem main part allows to overcome dynamic protection. "Combat" power is enough to destroy even the most protected enemy tanks.



Besides increased protection and new weapons, the tank is equipped with modern encrypted radio stations, which allow direct communication with the infantry units.



