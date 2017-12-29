Saab Offers Fixed Face Configuration of Sea Giraffe 4A

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 29, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has introduced the Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face (FF), a fixed-panel configuration of Saab’s existing and delivered active electrically scanned array, AESA, radar family.



The radar is a derivative of Saab’s well-proven family of rotating, full AESA S-band radar systems. In addition to radar performance, the sensor’s low top-weight adds flexibility which means the radar can be installed on many new naval platforms.



“Many naval customers require surveillance radars in a fixed faced configuration, primarily for their principal surface combatants. With the new Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face configuration, we complement our existing offer to meet these requirements. Our aim is to ensure a successful outcome of any mission”, says Anders Linder, head of Saab’s business unit Surface Radar Solutions.



Saab has several decades of experience designing and operating radars for complex and cluttered naval environments. Sea Giraffe 4A FF complements Saab’s existing naval radar portfolio with a sensor crafted to further improve surveillance onboard the world’s principal surface combatants.





