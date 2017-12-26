Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 26, 2017)

Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc.,* Aberdeen, Maryland, has been awarded a $233,334,787 modification (P00009) to contract W56KGY-16-D-0035 for engineering, logistics, operations, and program management support for the Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered (PSS-T).



Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland is the contracting activity.



-ends-

