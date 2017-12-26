Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 26, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey is being awarded a $102,506,796 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5116) to exercise an option for AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent (CSEA) efforts for the design, development, integration, test, and delivery of computer program baselines and associated technology insertion hardware design support for the next/future advanced capability build.



Under this contract, the AEGIS CSEA shall develop, integrate, test, and deliver computer program baseline advanced capability builds (ACBs) and support technology insertions (TIs) - a replacement and/or upgrade of combat system computing hardware and associated middleware/firmware - design development, develop engineering products to support ship integration, support developmental test/operational test (DT/OT) events, develop training and logistics products, and provide field technical support for designated AEGIS baselines.



The systems engineering, development, and integration work under this contract shall begin with ACB 16 and TI 16, and continue with a future ACB/TI through the period of performance of the contract.



The specific option exercise in this modification provides for 2015 systems engineering, design, development, integration, test, and delivery of computer program baselines and associated technology insertion hardware design support for the next/future ACB.



Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (94 percent); Arlington, Virginia (5 percent); and Fairfax, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,743,035 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



