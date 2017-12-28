Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 28, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Jacksonville, Florida, is being awarded $148,548,978 for modification P00027 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-14-D-0001) to exercise an option for depot level maintenance support and sustainment for the F/A-18 A/B/C/D aircraft.



This includes the performance of high flight hour (HFH) inspections, HFH recurring inspections, additional inspections, modifications and liaison engineering, and F/A-18E/F/G modifications and inspections required to correct deficiencies to achieve current design life limits.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



