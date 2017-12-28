Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 28, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $255,309,325 for fixed-price-incentive modification P00003 to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0018) for the Lot 3 low-rate initial production of three MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, trade studies and tooling in support of the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (13.5 percent); Red Oak, Texas (13.4 percent); Palmdale, California (10.5 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.1 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (5.3 percent); Moss Point, Mississippi (4.2 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.9 percent); Newton, North Dakota (1percent); Quebec, Canada (.9 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (10.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $255,309,325 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



