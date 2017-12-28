Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 28, 2017)

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $103,056,024 firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales (United Kingdom) contract for Fire Control Radar Mast Mounted Assembly Refurbishment program for the United Kingdom in support of the International Apache Attack Helicopter Project Office at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2010 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $45,931,284 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-C-0010).



-ends-

