Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 26, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $328,801,883 cost‐plus‐fixed‐fee contract for MQ‐1 Predator and MQ‐9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft support and services.



This contract provides for core management, logistics support, configuration management, technical manual and software maintenance, contractor field service representative support, inventory control point management, flight operations support, depot repair, and depot field maintenance.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2018.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $32,345,224 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8528‐18‐C‐0001).



-ends-

