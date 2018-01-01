Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Jan. 02, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $333,355,700 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a Surveillance Radar program operations and maintenance follow-on sustainment package that includes contractor logistics support (sustainment); engineering services and technical updates to address equipment obsolescence; transportation and material costs associated with contractor repair and return services; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation personnel training and training equipment; government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



This award is 100 percent Foreign Military Sales.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-18-C-0002).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: This contract, previously announced on Dec. 29, concerns Qatar, as is shown by its contract number.)



-ends-

