Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 26, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $553,144,843 modification (P00007) to definitize a previously-awarded HQ0147-17-C-0032 undefinitized contract action.



The value of this contract is increased from $273,470,000 to $826,614,843.



This modification also includes a $459,230,468 option for additional Lot 10 interceptors and one-shot devices.



Under this modification, the contractor will produce Lot 9 and Lot 10 interceptors, one-shot devices, and provide associated production support efforts under fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract line item numbers.



The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; Huntsville, Alabama; Anniston, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; and Troy, Alabama.



The performance period is from March 31, 2017 through Dec. 24, 2020. Fiscal 2017 procurement funds in the amount of $127,516,307 have previously been obligated to the undefinitized contract action. Fiscal 2017 procurement funds in the amount of $304,160,333; and Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $394,938,203 are being obligated on this award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

