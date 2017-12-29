EgyptAir Converts Letter of Intent to Firm Order for Bombardier C Series Aircraft

(Source: Bombardier Inc.; issued Dec 29, 2017)

MONTREAL --- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and EgyptAir Holding Company announced today that the parties have executed a firm agreement for the sale and purchase of 12 CS300 aircraft along with purchase rights for an additional 12 CS300 aircraft.



EgyptAir’s Letter of Intent (LOI) was previously announced on November 14 during the 2017 Dubai Air Show.



“As we look back at the C Series successful entry in service, we are thrilled that its many achievements are paving the way to further success. Welcoming EgyptAir to the family of C Series operators is another landmark moment for Bombardier,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The aircraft is performing exceptionally well, the industry recognizes the C Series as best in class, and this order from another well-established airline is testament to its tremendous value.”



This order will enable EgyptAir to better serve domestic and regional destinations as well as several European and African destinations.



“The CS300’s unique profitability profile will allow us to open up new opportunities and fits perfectly into our growth strategy,” said Safwat Musallam, Chairman and CEO, EgyptAir.” Our passengers will experience modern and best in class comfort, and we look forward to integrate this innovative and efficient aircraft to our fleet.”



Based on the list price of the CS300 airliner, the firm-order contract would be valued at approximately US $1.1 billion. Should EgyptAir exercise the 12 purchase rights for CS300 aircraft, the contract value would increase to nearly US $2.2 billion.‎





Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.



(ends)



Customer Orders up to Twelve Bombardier CRJ900 Aircraft

(Source: Bombardier Inc.; issued Dec 29, 2017)

MONTREAL --- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified at this time, has signed an order to acquire six CRJ900 aircraft on firm order and options on six additional CRJ900 regional jets.



Based on list price, the firm orders would be valued at approximately $290 million US. Should the customer exercise the six options for CRJ900 aircraft, the contract value would increase to approximately $580 million US.



“Bombardier’s CRJ aircraft have been the backbone of regional aviation in markets around the world. In the last five years, more than 25 new airlines have joined the family of CRJ Series operators, and this is testament to the tremendous value this aircraft can deliver to customers thanks to its unmatched performance and economics,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The demand for regional air travel is booming, and we are pleased that airlines continue to select the CRJ900 aircraft to generate both passenger and revenue growth.”



Including this latest order, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 1,918 CRJ Series aircraft. The CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 120 owners and operators flying people in over 90 countries, and the worldwide fleet has logged 50 million flight hours.





Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series family of aircraft has transported about 2 billion passengers and is the world’s most successful regional jet program -- linking people and communities like no other. The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability.





Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.



-ends-

