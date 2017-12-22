Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group to Support French Air Force Fleet of Hercules C-130H

(Source: Marshall Aerospace; issued Dec 22, 2017)

Marshall has won the contract to provide engineering services to the French Air Force fleet of 14 Lockheed Martin C-130H aircraft. The contract has been awarded by the state-owned Service Industriel de l’Aéronautique (SIAé).



In terms of the contract scope, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group will provide engineering services to SIAé to ensure the delivery of support to the French Air Force C-130H aircraft to enable improved availability.



The contract involves technical services over a transition period, followed by four years of full service delivery with two additional option periods.



Alistair McPhee, CEO of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, commented: “We are proud to have been trusted to support the French Air Force Fleet of C-130H aircraft. Our experience, knowledge and skills, gained over 50 years on the C-130 platform is proven and we are extremely pleased to have won this competitive process”.



Alistair added: “This new contract to support the French Air Force C-130H fleet further strengthens our customer base, as we continue to expand the range of services that we deliver to international C-130 operators”.



