Brand New Frigate Returned

(Source: German Navy; issued Dec 22, 2017)

The latest F125 frigate, Baden-Württemberg, has so many unresolved problems, including a marked list to port, that the German navy has refused to take delivery and has returned it to the shipbuilder to make the necessary improvements and fixes. (GE navy photo)

The Federal Agency for equipment, information technology and use of the Federal Armed Forces (BAAINBw) calls from the Frigate Consortium 125 (ARGE F125), including the shipyards ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Lürssen, that the significant shortcomings aboard the new frigate "Baden-Württemberg" be eliminated. The naval command was currently refusing to commission the frigate.



With that, the three-billion euro "F125" project falters again.



The frigate "Baden-Württemberg", which was under construction for six years, will have a longer layover in Hamburg from 19 January, confirmed a spokesman for the Federal Office for Equipment, Use and Information Technology of the Bundeswehr. Extensive functional evidence at sea had not been provided.



The sea trials took place in the North Sea, off Norway and off Kiel. The ARGE F125 consortium now has the opportunity to correct the errors, the announcement from the Bundeswehr said.



The reason for the return to the yard is that there are considerable software and hardware defects on board the new frigate, as was first reported by the "Kieler Nachrichten" newspaper. The Navy, whose headquarters are in Rostock, declined to commission the vessel.



-ends-

