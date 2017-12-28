Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 28, 2017)

-- Raytheon Missile Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $634,204,347 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) production Lot 31.

The contract is for the production of the AMRAAM missile and other AMRAAM system items.

The AMRAAM system includes the missile, spares and telemetry kits.

Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of Jan. 31, 2020.

This contract involves foreign military sales (FMS) to Japan, Korea, Morocco, Poland, Indonesia, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Bahrain and Qatar.

Fiscal 2017 production funds in the amount of $409,939,707; fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $2,955,178; and fiscal operations and maintenance funds of $1,744,172 are being obligated at the time of award, all remaining funding ($219,565,290) is from FMS sources.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8675-18-C-0003).





-- Raytheon Missile Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $25,766,768 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (FA8675-15-C-0022) for special tooling and test equipment, for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Lots 28-30 production.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020.

This contract involves foreign military sales to Norway, Japan, Korea, Morocco, Australia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Indonesia, Romania, Spain, Turkey and Qatar.

Fiscal 2017 production funds in the amount of $16,691,712 are being obligated at the time of award, and the remaining $9,075,056 is from foreign military sales sources.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

