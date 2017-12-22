Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 22, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Defense, Space, & Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $6,173,500,000 undefinitized contract action contract for the F-15 Qatar program.



This contract provides for the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) requirement to procure 36 new F-15QA aircraft for the Qatar Emiri Air Force.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, with an expected completion date of Dec. 30, 2022.



This contract involves FMS to the State of Qatar, and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $3,019,750,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-18-C-2701).



-ends-



