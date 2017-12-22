CALC Orders 50 A320neo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 29, 2017)

CALC (China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited), a full value-chain aircraft solutions provider for global airlines, has signed a firm order for 50 A320neo Family aircraft. This latest incremental order brings CALC’s total order book to date to around 200 Airbus single-aisle aircraft.



Mr. Mike Poon, Chief Executive Officer of CALC, said, “We are proud to augment our fleet by adding 50 in-demand A320neo jetliners that have outstanding fuel efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort. Since CALC’s inception, we have maintained a close and dynamic relationship with Airbus, and the commitment marks yet another endorsement of our mutual trust. This bulk purchase will significantly expand CALC’s fleet portfolio and further solidify our position as a full value-chain aircraft solutions provider. Currently, the majority of our fleet comes from direct purchase from manufacturers and that will remain the major source of our new aircraft.”



“We are very happy with this repeat order by CALC. It is once more a great endorsement for our leading A320 Family aircraft. With unbeatable fuel efficiency and the lowest operating costs, it is the best match for CALC’s customers. Thanks to the widest single-aisle cabin in the skies, the A320neo passengers will enjoy the best in class comfort,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer - Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,800 orders received from 98 customers, the A320neo Family has captured nearly 60 percent share of the market.



AerCap Boosts A320neo Portfolio by 50 Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 28, 2017)

Leading aircraft lessor AerCap holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) has upped its A320neo portfolio after signing a firm agreement to buy 50 additional aircraft. This transaction brings AerCap's firm orders for the A320neo Family aircraft to a total of 270, owned and on order.



Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap said, "As the largest lessor of the A320neo Family aircraft, we have already placed three-quarters of our A320neo Family aircraft from our existing forward order book with Airbus. We have seen significant market appetite for these aircraft from our diverse customer base. This transaction is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand modern technology aircraft in the world.”



“AerCap is one of the most highly regarded lessors and an additional 50 A320neo Family aircraft to an existing portfolio of 220 is a fabulous endorsement of the world’s favourite single aisle aircraft,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,400 orders received from 97 customers, the A320neo Family has captured nearly 60 percent share of the market.



Viva Air Finalizes Order for 50 A320 Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 22, 2017)

Viva Air group modernizes fleet, accelerates network growth with Airbus’ leading single-aisle family



Following an MOU signed at Le Bourget Paris Airshow in June, Viva Air, the Latin America low cost carrier group owned by Irelandia Aviation, has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 50 A320 Family aircraft. The 35 A320neo and 15 A320ceo will be operated by the group’s airlines VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru and will allow the two all-Airbus operators to modernize their fleets and capture growth opportunities across Latin America.



William Shaw, CEO and Founder of VivaColombia, part of Viva Air, said: “This order reflects our long-term commitment to our customers lowering fares further due to the benefits of this new fleet. We are excited to continue expanding our successful low cost model and accelerate our growth throughout Latin America making air transportation more accessible and affordable to our customers.”



John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, said: “Airbus is pleased to play a major role in supporting Viva Air in its exciting journey to develop the low cost model throughout Latin America. With its exceptionally comfortable cabin, low operating costs and excellent fuel efficiency, the A320 and A320neo Families are the best product lines to complement Viva Air’s expansion goals.”



The Airbus-VivaColombia relationship began in 2012 when the airline began operations with A320 aircraft. VivaColombia, based in Medellin, has been an all-Airbus operator since, and today it operates 11 A320s. Viva Air recently launched Viva Air Peru, the sister airline of VivaColombia based in Lima. Viva Air Peru currently operates three A320 aircraft.



Viva Air is a Panamanian headquartered group created by Irelandia Aviation and led by Declan Ryan. Irelandia has successfully developed six low cost carriers around the world, namely Allegiant, Ryanair, Tigerair, VivaAerobus, VivaColombia and most recently Viva Air Peru. Combined, the airlines have a fleet of more than 420 aircraft and have carried over a billion passengers.



The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line. To date, the Family has won over 13,000 orders and more than 7,600 aircraft have been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5200 orders received from 95 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.



With over 1,000 aircraft sold and a backlog of over 400, more than 650 Airbus aircraft are in operation throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Since 1990, Airbus has secured over 60 percent of net orders in the region and in the past 10 years alone, Airbus has tripled its in-service fleet.



