Long-Range Aviation to Receive Six Modernized Strategic Bombers in 2018

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 04, 2018)

In 2017, the long-range aviation received three modernized aircraft.



The long-range aviation is to receive six modernized strategic bombers in 2018.



Tu-160, Tu-95MS, and tu-22M3 aircraft were involved in the military operation held by the Russian Armed Forces in the Syrian Arab Republic.



(ends)



New Anti-Aircraft Artillery System Developed in Land Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 03, 2018)

The new anti-aircraft artillery system is being developed in the Land Forces. The new hardware will replace the Shilka artillery systems.



The system is designed to engage air targets including UAVs, single projectiles of MLRSs, cruise missiles, tactical aircraft, helicopters of fire support as well as ground and surface light-armored targets.



The system can efficiently evade radars.



(ends)







Arctic Tor-M2DT to Enter Service with Land Forces Air Defence

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 02, 2018)

This year, the troops operating in the Russian Far North and the Arctic will receive the Tor-M2DT short-range anti-aircraft missile system.



It was announced by Chief of Land Forces Air Defence Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov.



The Tor-M2DT autonomous short-range anti-aircraft missile system adapted to severe climatic conditions is intended to operate at extremely low temperature and difficult terrain



-ends-

