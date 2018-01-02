Kratos Receives Single Award $93 M Contract for High Performance Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems

(Source: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions; issued Jan 2, 2018)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that its Composite Engineering, Inc., subsidiary located in Roseville, California, part of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (USD) was awarded a $93 million firm-fixed-price contract to procure advanced subscale aerial drone systems, an unmanned target aircraft with launchers and associated ground equipment and spares.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 17, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-18-D-0010).



Kratos is a leading provider of high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems for tactical and target drone threat representation missions. Work under this recent contract award will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and at customer locations.



Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this contract award.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, "We are proud to have been selected by this critically important national security customer for this single award production contract. The receipt of this contract is an outstanding ending to 2017 for our entire team, which has worked tirelessly to position KUSD as the preeminent provider of the highest performance unmanned aerial drone systems in the world."



Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, "The receipt of this $93 million contract award for Kratos unmanned aerial drone systems is another important milestone in the successful execution of our strategy in building the leading high performance UAS Company in the world. Over the past several years we have made significant investments to position Kratos as a leading technology and system provider in national security, and we expect additional important production program awards in the future as a result of these investments."



-ends-

