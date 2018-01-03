Production of Aircrafts

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 03, 2018)

Since inception, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) has been engaged in design & development, manufacture, upgrade and repair / overhaul of fighters, trainers transport aircraft, helicopters, engines, avionics systems & accessories for the requirement of the Defence Services.So far, HAL has indigenously designed & developed 17 types of aircraft / helicopters consisting of three fighter aircrafts including ongoing platform of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)-DHRUV and Chetak / Cheetal Helicopter.Additionally, under Transfer of Technology (ToT) with foreign Original Equipment manufacturers (OEMs), 14 platforms have been manufactured in the country by HAL consisting of 8 categories of fighter aircraft including ongoing manufacturing program of Su-30 MKI.The annual production capacity of HAL along with the ongoing contract cost (product-wise) is detailed below:HAL produced fighter / trainer / transport aircraft, helicopter and associated systems & sub-systems do not fall under the category of weapons / arms / ammunition.In order to fast track the production of LCA from existing 8 aircraft to 16 aircraft per annum Government of India has approved an investment of Rs.1,381.04 Crores, against which HAL has already started the development activities. Su-30 MKI programme is on the verge of completion; hence, there is no plan to augment the production facilities for this platform.The following steps have been taken by HAL to ensure timely and enhanced production of LCA aircraft.--Establishment of second line for structural and equipping activities at Aircraft Division, HAL.--Reduction in manufacturing cycle time through improved supply chain management, learning and augmentation of manpower.--Established contracts for outsourcing of major modules namely Front fuselage, Centre fuselage, Rear fuselage, Wing and various sub-assemblies to private partners.This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamrein a written reply to Prof.Saugata Roy and Shri Innocentin LokSabha today.-ends-