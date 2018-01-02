Department of State Announces Publication of 35th Edition of World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers

(Source: US State Department; issued Jan 02, 2018)

WASHINGTON, DC. --- The Department of State’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance is pleased to announce its recent online posting of WMEAT 2017, the 35th edition of the State Department’s World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers (WMEAT) publication, covering the years 2005-2015, on the State Department’s website.New features in this edition of WMEAT are described at the start of the “Sources, Data and Methods” section.This edition of WMEAT, like previous recent annual editions, presents data in spreadsheet form for ease of reference by researchers.-ends-