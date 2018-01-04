Korean Military: No Signs of N. Korea's Imminent Missile Launch

(Source: The Korea Herald; issued Jan 04, 2018)

South Korea's defense authorities said Thursday there has been no indication of an imminent missile test by North Korea, responding to US news reports that the secretive nation appears to be preparing to fire another intercontinental ballistic missile.



"There is no activity that would lead to an assessment that a missile provocation by North Korea is imminent," Army Col. Roh Jae-cheon, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a press briefing.



He pointed out, however, that it's possible for the North to press ahead with a missile provocation anytime, adding South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring related situations.



Earlier this week, CBS News reported that the North has resumed its missile activity at the same site it shot an ICBM in November.



Newsweek also quoted US officials as saying a new missile test may come as soon as later this week or next week.



The reports came amid renewed hopes of eased military tensions on the peninsula. The two Koreas are moving to resume high-level talks on the North's possible participation at the Winter Olympics to open in the South's town of PyeongChang next month. (Yonhap)



