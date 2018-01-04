Patria Signs Contract for Mid-Life Upgrade of Hamina Class Fast Attack Craft

(Source: Patria; issued Jan 04, 2018)

As it waits for the production of its new corvettes under the Squadron 2020 program, the Finnish Navy has awarded Patria, with Saab as the main subcontractor, a contract for the mid-life upgrade of its Hamina-class fast attack missile craft. (FI Navy photo)

Patria has signed an agreement with the Finnish Defence Forces on the mid-life upgrade and overhaul of the Finnish Defence Forces’ Hamina Class fast attack craft.



The procurement is part of the Naval Capability Development Programme, based on which the overhaul of Hamina Class vessels will ensure continued naval defence capabilities in the period between the decommissioning of Rauma Class fast attack craft and the commissioning of Squadron 2020 corvettes during the 2020s.



The total value of the delivery contract, without options, is around 170 million euros (excluding VAT). The estimated employment effect of the programme in Finland will be around 300 person-years.



Patria will act as the prime contractor, designer and lead system integrator having the overall responsibility for the project. The delivery includes a number of sensor, weapon and communication systems, system upgrades, as well as ship technical modifications and overhauls. In addition to extending the lifecycle of the attack craft, their anti-submarine warfare capability is enhanced.



Related to the new capabilities, Patria will equip the Hamina Class craft with its new, innovative ASW Training Target system, which enables flexible and cost-effective anti-submarine warfare training.



As part of the extensive supply chain management effort involved, Patria also signed the most significant subcontracts related to combat management system (CMS), torpedo and sensor systems with Saab AB and ship technical work with Oy Western Shipyard Ltd.



"The Hamina Class mid-life upgrade is a large effort, which has been planned in close cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces. We have strong expertise and capabilities for leading and implementing challenging and extensive system integration projects as a prime contractor. We were also responsible for the successful Rauma Class fast attack craft mid-life upgrade project,” says Pasi Niinikoski, President of Patria’s Systems Business Unit.





Patria is a trusted provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Besides Finland, the Group has operations in Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and South Africa. Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%).



Saab Selected as Major Supplier for Finnish Navy’s Squadron 2000 Mid-Life Upgrade Programme

(Source: Saab; issued Jan 04, 2018)

Defence and security company Saab has been contracted by Patria as one of the major suppliers across the Finnish Navy Squadron 2000 Mid-Life Upgrade programme. Patria has the prime role for the total programme, which includes refurbishment and upgrade of four Hamina-class fast attack crafts. Saab’s order value amounts to approximately SEK 960 million with deliveries starting from 2018.



Saab will supply the 9LV Combat Management System (CMS), the 9LV Fire Control System (FCS) including the Ceros 200 fire control director and the Trackfire Remote Weapon Station (RWS). Patria has also selected Saab’s TactiCall integrated communications system. A contract for TactiCall will be signed separately slightly later.



Saab will also, as part of the Squadron 2000 MLU programme, supply its new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish Navy. Saab's new lightweight torpedo, which the Royal Swedish Navy has also previously ordered, is a flexible, advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) solution for littoral conditions. As a flexible system, it can be launched from surface ships, aircraft and submarines in anti-submarine and anti-surface roles. It works equally well in both littoral and blue waters and in cold, warm and brackish conditions.



“Saab has been a supplier of cutting-edge naval systems to the Finnish Navy for many decades. We have yet again demonstrated that our solutions and expertise meet the requirements of the Finnish Navy and we look forward to further strengthening our cooperation with the Finnish Navy and defence industry,” says Anders Gardberg, Director of Saab’s country unit Finland.



The 9LV CMS is used as command and control centre for many advanced surface vessels and submarines, providing naval forces with outstanding operational capabilities, supporting all mission types, from littorals to the open ocean. Ceros 200 is a radar and optronic tracking fire control director designed for use on naval ships.



“9LV’s open-architecture design allows seamless integration of Saab’s solutions as well as third-party sensors, weapons and systems. We will provide the Hamina-class vessels with a world-class naval system, further strengthening the Finnish Navy’s operational capability,” says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Trackfire RWS provides the hit performance required to engage threats effectively under all conditions. Saab’s integrated communications system TactiCall interconnects communication technologies regardless of radio band, frequency or hardware.



All of the Finnish Navy’s current vessels feature at least one system from Saab, with the majority operating several systems.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



