WLY-1 Acoustic Threat Intercept Systems Could be Built in Parallel to Virginia Class Submarines

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 04, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The WLY-1 is an acoustic threat intercept system installed aboard United States Navy attack submarines. It incorporates threat platform sonar and torpedo recognition capability for early detection, classification, and tracking of threats.



With production of the Seawolf class completed, further production of the WLY-1 will match one-for-one production of the Virginia class.



U.S. DoD plans call for at least 32 Virginia class submarines to be constructed, with 38 Virginia class submarines projected, and possibly up to as many as 50 submarines of this class constructed in total.



