Ukraine Releases More Data on Hrim-2 SRBM

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 04, 2018)

Ukraine’s new Hrim-2 Short-Range Ballistic Missile, roughly equivalent to Russia’s Iskander, shown with its launch tubes in firing position. (Mil.in.ua photo)

KYIV --- The Ukrainian military is releasing more information on its Hrim-2 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM). This system also uses the name Grom-2 and Thunder-2 and is seen as a competitor to the Russia-made Iskander.



The HRIM-2 has a range of 50-280 kilometers and uses a 6x6 truck as a Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL). Each launch unit carries two missiles. Saudi Arabia is providing financing for this project.



Mass production of this missile could begin as early as 2018. Ukraine performed the first test launch in the second half of 2017.



The Yuzhnoye Design Office and A.M. Makarov Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant are designing the Hrim-2.



