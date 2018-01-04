Russia Has Been Stalking US in Skies Over Syria, General Says (excerpt)

(Source: Military.com; posted Jan 4, 2018)

By Oriana Pawlyk

They watched U.S. fighters bring their A-game. They followed fourth- and fifth-generation jets and paid attention to tactics. And once more, they learned.That's what the Russian air force has been focusing on since they entered the Syrian airspace in the midst of the U.S.-led effort to diminish the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, according to the Air Force's deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance."In the skies over Syria, it's really just been a treasure trove for them to see how we operate," Lt. Gen. VeraLinn "Dash" Jamieson told congressional staffers and reporters on Thursday during an Air Force Association briefing in Washington, D.C."In Syria we've actually seen Russia starting to use a lot more precision guided munitions; we've seen them with their long range aviation [bomber] sorties, 18-to-24-hours long," Jamieson said during the event, titled, "Threats to Air Supremacy." She was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Chris Nowland, the service's deputy chief of staff for operations.This has "changed because our adversaries are watching us, they're learning from us," Jamieson said, also referencing China, which has also extended its own bomber sorties in recent years. (end of excerpt)-ends-