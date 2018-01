New Combat Vehicle for MANPADs Developed in Land Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 04, 2018)

Development of a vehicle for platoon leader and for anti-aircraft snipers is nearing its completion. The troops equipped with the Igla-S and Verba MANPADs will receive the vehicles.



It was announced by Chief of Land Forces Air Defence Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov.



The combat vehicle is designed to conduct reconnaissance to detect air targets and shell them by self-guided missiles from a position and en route.



