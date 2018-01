Russia Releases Infographic on Sukhoi Su-57 Fighter

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Jan 04, 2018)

The PAK FA Program involves the design, production and delivery of a fifth-generation fighter aircraft to the Russian Air Force. It will help increase the combat potential of the RF Air Force, bring aircraft production and related industries to a new level of production and technology, lend impetus to research advancements, and provide a stable workload for defense industry enterprises involved in development and production.Follow the link to find the picture in high resolution-ends-