Babcock Contract Creates 16 New Defence Industry Jobs in SA

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 08, 2018)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced a $33 million contract with Babcock Pty Ltd to provide ground support equipment services to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).



Minister Pyne said this contract would create 16 new South Australian jobs.



“Through this contract, Babcock will provide Ground Support Equipment Asset Management Services for the ADF. The contract covers all manner of equipment, including power units and equipment which loads and unloads aircraft,” Minister Pyne said.



“This contract will pave the way in future strategy and innovation for aircraft fleet support systems for the ADF, while also developing Australia’s defence industry asset management capabilities.



“Babcock will deliver engineering, maintenance, supply support, acquisition and sustainment management services, contributing to aviation across Air Force, Navy, and Army.



“The establishment of a strategic partnership with Babcock is consistent with Defence’s First Principles Review recommendations, and is an example of the ongoing reforms being completed by the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group.”



The contract is expected to become fully operational from June 2018.



