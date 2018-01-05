Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 05, 2018)

Airborne Systems of North America Corp., Pennsauken, New Jersey, is being awarded a $26,657,403 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of Enhanced Multi-Mission Parachute System and data reports.



All work will be performed in Pennsauken, New Jersey, and is expected to be complete by January 5, 2023. Fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,323,123 will be obligated on the first delivery order and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two offers received.



The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-18-D-1340).



Airborne Systems North America is Awarded US Marine Corps Enhanced Multi-Mission Parachute System Contract

(Source: Jan 05, 2018)

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey --- Airborne Systems is honored to announce that we have been officially awarded the contract for the Enhanced Multi-Mission Parachute System (E-MMPS) for the United States Marine Corps (USMC).



The E-MMPS is equipped with an Airborne Systems proprietary Hi-5 canopy and Edge harness container, as well as an attachable military working dog harness. The E-MMPS features our latest STORM drogue release system. Airborne Systems will provide training services, commercial manuals, and all necessary support to ensure the successful fielding of this new parachute system. The combination of elements in the E-MMPS is the result of several years of research and development by the Airborne Systems team and partners. This new system will replace the existing legacy MMPS currently in use.



The Hi-5 canopy is best known for its outstanding glide modulation system. The Hi-5 features a remarkable 5.5:1 glide ratio and can transition to a 1:1 glide ratio with a simple control input using the Glide Modulation System. JC Berland, Chief Technology Officer of Airborne Systems, says, “The Hi-5 offers superior glide performance with its unique patent pending Glide Modulation System. It offers stability and resistance to stall and allows for the most accurate landings.”



This is a significant win for Airborne Systems. It expands our customer base and signifies the trust in our design and ingenuity. We are constantly providing the best technology available worldwide, and when that technology does not exist, we develop it ourselves. Airborne Systems is thrilled not only to meet the unique and specific requirements of the USMC, but also to offer the newest technology currently available for tactical operations in the world. We are confident in our products and are honored to have been chosen by the USMC for this opportunity.



We look forward to helping the USMC remain safe and successful in serving our country.



