Airbus Rolls Out First A321neo ACF: New evolution with longer range and higher capacity

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan 05, 2018)

Airbus rolls out its first A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) in Hamburg with the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Statue of Liberty in New York illustrating its transatlantic flight capability on its livery.

HAMBURG, Germany --- Airbus has completed assembly of the first A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) at its facilities in Hamburg. The aircraft powered by CFM Leap-1A engines will undergo ground tests prior to its scheduled first flight in the coming weeks. First delivery of an A321neo ACF to a customer is scheduled for mid-2018.



The A321neo ACF is the latest addition to the successful A320 Family. By applying modifications to the fuselage, the ACF enables more flexible cabin configurations for up to 240 passengers. Compared to the previous A321 variant, the most visible modifications are a new rear section and a modified passenger door configuration, where the door located forward of the wing is removed and new overwing emergency exits in the centre section are introduced. The A321neo ACF is an option today and will become standard for all A321neos around 2020.



The A321neo ACF is the base for a longer-range variant known as the A321LR. The A321LR has an increased MTOW (Maximum Take Off Weight) of 97 tonnes and a third underfloor fuel tank allowing airlines to increase its range to 4,000nm for intercontinental flights. The first delivery of an A321LR is targeted for Q4 2018.



The A321 is the largest member of the A320 Family, seating up to 240 passengers, depending on cabin configuration. Incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances and cabin innovations, the A321neo offers a reduction in fuel consumption of at least 15 per cent per seat from day one and 20 per cent by 2020.





