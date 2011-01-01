Delivery of T-50TH Trainer Jets to Thailand Begins

(Source: Yonhap news agency; published Jan. 8, 2018))

In this photo taken Jan. 8, 2017, and provided by the Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), two advanced T-50TH trainer jets take off for Thailand. (KAI photo)

SEOUL --- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, on Monday began delivery of its advanced T-50 trainer jet to Thailand's air force.



KAI received two separate orders to build four T-50TH trainer jets worth US$110 million in 2015 and eight T-50TH jets valued at $260 million last year. Two of the first four trainer jets will be delivered to the Southeast Asian country via a 12-hour ferry flight, the company said in a statement.



The aircraft manufacturer has exported a total of 64 T-50 trainer jets worth $2.9 billion since 2011, it said.



The company is currently pushing to export the advanced jet to the United States, Argentina and Botswana, KAI said.



-ends-

