Babcock International to Lead Joint Bid for MOD Contract

(Source: Babcock; issued Jan 08, 2018)

Babcock International Group is to lead a joint bid for a new £1.25bn UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) contract.



Babcock International, which manages Her Majesty's Naval Base at Devonport, and fellow UK based company Thales, are to work with BMT, Harland & Wolff and Ferguson Marine to form 'Team 31' to deliver world-class ships that they say will drive economic benefits throughout the UK.



The highly experienced team will seek to deliver capable, cost-effective and flexible ships to the Royal Navy and, using the team's considerable international reach, maximise export opportunities.



Babcock will act as the overall programme lead, while Thales will have overall responsibility for the development of the Mission System solution. Babcock and BMT will use their unrivalled experience in the development of designs for both naval and commercial vessels to produce a world-class product.



It is thought that the make-up of the team will ensure that the economic benefits of the programme are shared across the UK.



Ferguson Marine on the Clyde, Harland & Wolff in Belfast as well as the Babcock facilities in Fife and Devon will all have roles to play, while much of the equipment provided by Thales and others will support jobs across the UK.



Babcock chief executive Archie Bethel said: "Team 31 will allow Babcock and Thales to take forward the key lessons from the Aircraft Carrier Alliance and apply them in a new and highly capable team with Harland & Wolff, BMT and Ferguson Marine.



"We firmly believe that our combined skills can deliver an affordable and effective Type31e Frigate programme for the Royal Navy and offer something new and exciting in the export market. With a high degree of UK content and the use of innovative technologies, we believe that our approach will deliver real benefits to UK plc."



