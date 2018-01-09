Saab Receives Order for Upgrade of German Army Vehicle Simulators

(Source: Saab; issued Jan 09, 2018)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, BAAINBw, for upgrade of the German Army’s vehicle simulators. The total order value is SEK 107 million. The upgrade programme will commence in 2018.



For this upgrade Saab will provide new software and hardware to German Army vehicles and tanks operating the laser simulator BT 46, such as Leopard, Fennek, Marder and Wiesel. The new standard for laser codes, SISO, will be implemented in the upgrade, meaning that the German Army will be interoperable with most of the European countries. The number of multinational exercises is increasing and that’s why more and more countries choose the SISO standard. In the near future, there will be 12 countries in Europe using the new standard.



“An effect of the security situation in Europe is that more and more of our customers emphasize that interoperability is extremely important in order to carry out multinational exercises of high quality. We have a long and very good cooperation with the German customer and this order strengthens our relationship and Saab's presence in Germany”, says



Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab´s business area Dynamics.



“The German Army has been a customer on the laser simulator BT 46 since 1985, and during the years we have delivered the system for almost all weapons on German fighting vehicles and main battle tanks. It is a proven simulator system for gunnery training with different weapons and for realistic and tactical combat exercises in field”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The BT 46 system has been delivered to more than 20 countries supporting both combat training with vehicles and their weapons. More than 7000 vehicle simulators have been delivered for more than 100 applications worldwide.



The order was booked during the fourth quarter 2017.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

