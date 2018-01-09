Terma at Surface Navy Association National Symposium

(Source: Terma A/S; issued Jan 09, 2018)

Terma will be present at this year’s Surface Navy Association National Symposium on 9-11 January in Arlington, VA.



At the event, Terma will display our SCANTER radars offering unprecedented small target detection capability at great distance and in all weather conditions. The SCANTER radars that also offer drone detection and helicopter guidance under challenging conditions are operational with navies and coast guards all over the world.



At SNA, Terma will also showcase our command and control system C-FLEX. As a special feature during this year’s National Symposium, you can experience a virtual reality demonstration of the system – visit our booth 108 to learn more!





The Denmark based high-tech Terma Group develops products and systems for defense and non-defense security applications; including command and control systems, radar systems, self-protection systems for aircraft, space technology, and aerostructures for the aircraft industry.



In addition to the main office in Arlington VA and facilities in Warner Robins and Atlanta, GA, Terma’s U.S. subsidiary Terma North America Inc. also has offices in Ft. Worth, TX and Suffolk, VA.



-ends-

