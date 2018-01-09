RUAG Chosen by Aerogeo for Complex Onsite Aircraft Repair Events in Siberia

(Source: RUAG; issued Jan 09, 2018)

RUAG Aviation successfully resolved three separate and highly exacting aircraft maintenance and repair events on behalf of Russian operator AeroGeo Airlines, during 2017. The aircraft, two Pilatus PC-12 and one Cessna Caravan 208, remained at a standstill in Siberia and were in need of significant repair services before they could fly again. RUAG sent three teams to Siberia over the course of 2017, with each of the projects lasting for several weeks.



RUAG Aviation managed the solutions for the first of the three projects in March 2017. AeroGeo Airlines, operating commuter flights in Central Siberia, had added a PC-12 to its fleet to support its growing operations. This aircraft, as with the second PC-12, had been inactive for an extended period of time before being added to the fleet. Stored in a hangar without parking maintenance or regular maintenance checks, the aircraft was also subjected to sub-zero temperatures.



“We were keen to have the aircraft flying and contributing to our operations as soon as possible. That is why we contacted RUAG to manage the entire project. They came highly recommended by a colleague, and satisfied RUAG customer, who also operates PC-12s in Russia,” states Alexander Mamaev, CEO, AeroGeo Airlines.



“RUAG provided us with outstanding support and we were very impressed with how they approached each of the projects,” he confirms. “They handled every detail with absolute professionalism, beginning with an onsite visit to assess the scope of work. The RUAG teams then arrived in Siberia with the all the necessary tooling and equipment, and worked diligently to provide exact solutions for every task and issue, even in the sub-zero temperatures.” In advance of each trip to Siberia, the RUAG teams conferred with the relevant original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for aircraft platforms and engines, to identify the exact tasks and guidelines necessary for achieving non-technical objections (NTO) for the subsequent ferry flights, for the PC-12s, and the Caravan’s test flight.



The onsite repair and maintenance events required spare parts and work on the airframe, cables, component mechanisms and engines. In addition, the Cessna Caravan 208, grounded due to a frontal impact, was in need of significant structural repairs, requiring the team to include sheet metal working in their scope of work.



Each of the three projects was managed by its own RUAG team assigned to stay onsite in Siberia until the initial repairs on all three aircraft fulfilled the NTO standards for ferry and test flights, as specified by the OEMs. Customer AeroGeo Airlines welcomed this, “Continuity in personnel ensured we were able to discuss every detail efficiently and knowledgably. This saved time overall,” Alexander Mamaev asserts.



“RUAG ensured that all procedures and repairs were precisely coordinated and that everything ran smoothly,” he states. All projects progressed according to the set schedule, with the second PC-12 aircraft achieving NTO status in October. AeroGeo scheduled both Pilatus aircraft for visits to the RUAG maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Geneva, Switzerland, following the repair work in Siberia.



“A willingness to provide thorough aircraft support where and when customers need us is crucial to serving their operational demands. Our teams are dedicated to providing support, 24/7, even in remote locations, and even in challenging -20°C temperatures,” states Volker Wallrodt, Senior Vice President Business Jets, Dornier 228 & Components.





