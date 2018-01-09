"UkrOboronProm" in 2017: Expanding Production Capacity

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Jan 09, 2018)

In 2017, UKROBORONPROM (UOP) efforts were aimed at expanding capacities of its enterprises-participants.



New technological lines, workshops, assembly stands were opened, the country’s defense complex began to gain muscle.



Moreover, this year – for the first time – we opened a new enterprise, which will provide jobs for two thousand specialists and fill the budget of Ukraine with millions of tax deductions.



In July 2017, the State Concern "UkrOboronProm" – within the framework of expanding cooperation with the American company "Delphi Corporation" – founded a new enterprise – SE "Electric Systems" in Vinnytsya.



Deployment of production capacities of the given enterprise is provided by 10 million euros of investment and allows creating 2 thousand new jobs.



The enterprise has already begun its work in the test mode: It already has modern equipment, about 400 specialists are employed and received training. The enterprise is already recognized as the official supplier of components for Mercedes products. In 2017 about 6 million UAH taxes will be transferred to the budgets of all levels.



It should be noted that the American company Delphi already has successful experience of cooperation with UKROBORONPROM: UOP SE "Karpaty" has been successfully manufacturing cable products for automobiles. The company is certified according to the international quality system ISO 9001: 2000; compliance with the quality objectives is certified by ISO TS 16949 international quality system.



Expansion of UOP SJSHC "ARTEM," capabilities by opening a new technological line is the next UOP step. New high-precision digital control equipment allowed launching production of 152mm gun artillery ammo. In addition, new equipment will be used to implement the Vil’kha project, which is part of the Missile Shield Strategic Program.



In 2017, a completely new workshop for the production of hulls for BTR-3 at the Kyiv Armored Plant was completed; the enterprise organized a modern assembly and welding manufacture. These measures allowed the plant to fundamentally increase production, reduce costs and lay the new technological potential.



-ends-

