Curtiss-Wright Awarded $86 Million Contract to Provide Aerospace Instrumentation System Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Curtiss-Wright Corporation today announced that it has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $86 million by Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) – Air Force Test Center (AFTC) to provide its aerospace instrumentation technology for use on the High Speed Data Acquisition System (HSDAS) program.



Under the agreement, Curtiss-Wright is providing Edwards AFB with data acquisition systems, network switches, recorders, telemetry systems, and ground station systems. The sole source contract provides products, enhancement/upgrade, repair services, field service, and technical support to the HSDAS equipment.



“We are pleased to have been selected by Edwards Air Force Base to provide our aerospace instrumentation technology for use on the Air Force Test Center’s High Speed Data Acquisition System,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “This contract reflects the largest award received by our Teletronics Technology Corporation (TTC) acquisition since joining Curtiss-Wright in early 2017, and is a strong example of our long-standing relationships and continued support of critical U.S. flight test center platforms. Further, it reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable integrated high speed flight test instrumentation systems.”



Curtiss-Wright is performing the work at its TTC facility in Newtown, Pa., a business unit of Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division within the Defense segment. Engineering and manufacturing has commenced and will continue through 2022. The products are being shipped to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.



The Company’s previously completed IDIQ contract on the HSDAS program was valued at $73 million, over $71 million of which was exercised.





Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,000 people worldwide.



