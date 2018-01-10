Eastern MD Air Force Receives New Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 10, 2018)

Russia continues to roll out small quantities of a very wide range of military equipment, like these M-8 transport and gunship which self-deployed to their new base at Primorye. (RUS MoD photo)

The Army Aviation Regiment stationed in Primorye, Eastern MD, has received five new Mi-8AMTSh transport-attack helicopters and one Mi-8AMTSh-V helicopter. The vessels were redeployed from the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant to the home station. The ferry flight covered more than 2,000 km.



In the near future, the flight personnel will start scheduled combat training.



(ends)



RChB Regiment to Receive a Consignment of Modern Special Hardware

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 09, 2018)

The RChB regiment located in Leningrad region, Western MD, is to receive a large consignment of special hardware in 2018. The troops will be provided with the ARS-14KM mobile spray stations, USSO and USSO-D universal decontamination stations as well as systems for remote control of anti-aerosol system (KDUD).



In total, there are some 40 pieces of modern hardware to be delivered to the RChB Troops in the Western MD in 2018, including the RChM-6 and RChM-8 reconnaissance vehicles, KLP-10 mobile analytical laboratories, and the KRPP-2 modernized mobile NBC control post.



Training Centre in Ural Receives New BTR-82A APCs

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 09, 2018)

Some 20 new BTR-82a armored personal carriers (APCs) have entered the service with the Training Centre in the Central Military District located in the village of Yelansky, Kamyshlovsky locality, Sverdlovsk region.



The armored vehicles will be operated for educating gunners and operators as well as for retraining personnel for new samples entering the service with the troops in accordance with the State Defence Order.



The major hallmarks of the vehicles are the 30mm gun and combat module, equipped with electric drive and weapons stabilizer that provide an accurate fire en route.



The BTR-82A is superior in fire power to all its predecessors.



-ends-

