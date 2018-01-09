CAE USA Awarded Contract to Provide Abrams Tank Engine Trainers for U.S. Army

(Source: CAE Inc.; issued Jan 09, 2018)

TAMPA, Florida --- CAE USA today announced it has been awarded a United States Army contract to provide a suite of Abrams M1A2 tank engine trainers.



Under terms of the contract awarded by the Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), CAE USA will develop two new M1A2 Abrams tank driver stations with live-engine maintenance trainers to support diagnostic and troubleshooting maintenance training tasks.



The two initial maintenance-training devices will be delivered to Ft. Benning, Georgia in 2019. In addition, the contract includes options to develop and deliver nine additional Abrams live-engine maintenance trainers that will be located at Ft. Benning, Ft. Lee, and Gowen Field in Idaho.



"We are pleased to be selected following a competitive procurement to develop a new suite of Abrams tank maintenance trainers for the U.S. Army," said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. "We have previously delivered virtual and hands-on maintenance trainers for the Abrams tank to the Army, and these new engine trainers will provide a more realistic and practical training experience for students before they proceed to maintaining engines on the Army's fleet of Abrams main battle tanks."



As part of the program, CAE USA will design and develop new courseware as well as an updated instructor operator station to help automate training scenario set-up, improve student monitoring and scoring, and streamline lesson planning.





CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We serve our global defence and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.



-ends-

