Aircraft Maker Hands Over 5 Helicopters, One Aircraft to Defense Ministry

(Source: The Jakarta Post; published Jan 10, 2018)

Indonesia’s state-owned PTDI yesterday delivered five helicopters and a CN235 maritime patrol aircraft to the Indonesian Navy. This is the fourth, and penultimate, delivery of an order originally awarded in 2012. (PTDI photo)

JAKARTA --- PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) handed over on Tuesday five helicopters and one CN235 maritime patrol aircraft ordered by the Defense Ministry.



PTDI president director Elfien Goentoro said in Bandung on Tuesday that three helicopters would be operated by the Army, while two antisubmarine helicopters and one CN235 maritime patrol aircraft would be operated by the Navy.



Elfien explained that on Dec. 7, 2012, PTDI and the ministry signed a purchase contract for 12 helicopters and one CN235 plane. PTDI had previously delivered helicopters on Sept. 26, 2014, Dec. 22, 2016, and July 14, 2016.



“With the latest handover of the three helicopters, PTDI has delivered nine of the 12 helicopters purchased by Defense Ministry,” he added during the handover ceremony at the PTDI fixed-wing hangar in Bandung as reported by kompas.com.



The remaining three helicopters will be delivered in late January, he added.



Elfien said the AS type 555 AP helicopters had been produced in a collaboration between PTDI and Airbus.



Meanwhile, Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said Indonesia needed to develop its defense industry as the country was projected to become one of the world’s economic powers.



He said PTDI played an important role in developing the defense industry. “At least we have produced [defense equipment] for ourselves as a step toward becoming a world defense industry producer,” he added.



-ends-

