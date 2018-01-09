Korea Aerospace Industries Delivers Jets to Thai Air Force

(Source: Korea Aerospace Industries; issued Jan 09, 2018)

Korea Aerospace Industries, the country’s sole aircraft manufacturer, began delivery of its advanced T-50 trainer jet to the Royal Thai Air Force on Monday.



Korea Aerospace Industries received two separate orders to build four T-50TH trainer jets worth $110 million in 2015 and eight T-50TH jets valued at $260 million last year.



Two of the first four trainer jets will be delivered to the Air Force via a 12-hour ferry flight, the company said in a statement.



Since 2011, Korea Aerospace Industries has exported 64 T-50 trainer jets worth $2.9 billion and is currently pushing to sell the jet to the United States, Argentina and Botswana.



