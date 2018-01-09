Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 09, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded $115,244,897 for modification P00097 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus- fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0062) for integrated logistics services and site activation support of P-8A aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (56 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (37 percent); and Brisbane City, Australia (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $34,499,831 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($103,394,262; 90 percent); and the government of Australia ($11,850,635; 10 percent), under a cooperative engagement agreement.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

