Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 09, 2018)

-- BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc. Electronic Systems, Wayne, New Jersey (FA8726-18-D-0004);

-- The Boeing Co. through PhantomWorks, Huntington Beach, California (FA8726-18-D-0006);

-- Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (FA8726-18-D-0008);

Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, California(FA8726-18-D-0012);

-- L-3 Technologies Inc. Communications Systems, West, Salt Lake City, Utah(FA8726-18-D-0010);

-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (FA8726-18-D-0007);

-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Airborne C4ISR Systems Div., Herndon, Virginia (FA8726-18-D-0005);

-- Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts (FA8726-18-D-0009); and

-- Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (FA8726-18-D-0011),



have been awarded a $496,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to support tactical platforms and time-sensitive applications for the DataLinks Enterprise community.



More specifically, the nine contractors will provide flexibility to accommodate command and control data and myriad types of signals intelligence, geospatial intelligence and full-motion video data and information capture. The location of performance and expected completion date will vary by delivery order.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with 10 offers received. Research, development, test, and evaluation; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated to each company at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



