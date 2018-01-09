Airbus and Its Chinese Partners Strengthen Cooperation

BEIJING ---

BEIJING --- In the presence of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC) on the further development of industrial cooperation in Tianjin.



The agreement was signed by He Lifeng, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China and Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft in Beijing today. Both sides agree to further enhance their industrial partnership in Tianjin and strengthen the cooperation with regards to technical innovation, engineering capabilities and supply chain expansion.



On the same day, Airbus and its Chinese partners have also signed a framework agreement on ramping-up its A320 production rate at its Final Assembly Line in Tianjin to six aircraft per month.



This industrial ramp-up targets five aircraft by early 2019 and six per month by early 2020. Since its inauguration in 2008 the Final Assembly Line in Tianjin has assembled a total of 354 A320 Family aircraft (by 31st December, 2017). Deliveries to Chinese customers and to operators throughout the Asia-Pacific region have included the first A320neo in the second half of 2017.



“The industrial cooperation between Airbus and China and its continued success are a true role-model of a winning partnership between China and Europe. Together with our Chinese partners we are proud to lift our cooperation to new heights”, says Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President of Commercial Aircraft.



Airbus’ industrial footprint in China dates back to 1985, when the first product sub-contracting agreement was signed with Xi’an Aircraft Company. The total value of industrial cooperation between Airbus and Chinese aviation industry in 2017 amounts to nearly 600 million US dollars.





New Top Management Appointed At Airbus China

BEIJING ---

BEIJING --- Eric Chen, previously President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China, succeeds Laurence Barron as Chairman of Airbus China. Simultaneously, George Xu has been appointed CEO of Airbus China. In his role as country head of Airbus China, Xu is responsible for all Airbus Commercial Aircraft activities and for leading the company's Helicopters and Defence and Space businesses in China.



"It's my privilege to have been working with Airbus for more than 20 years. As the Chairman of Airbus China, I will continue to support Airbus' development in China. We have a dynamic team here, and with the fresh blood like George joining our management team, I look forward to an even more promising future of Airbus China," said Eric Chen.



"I feel honoured to re-join Airbus China as its CEO. China has the largest Airbus fleet in the world and will continue as one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the next decades. My predecessors and the Airbus China team have achieved great successes in China. I commit to keeping the momentum going and to continue working closely with our teams to achieve new successes. I am confident China will continue to play a key role in Airbus global strategy," said George Xu.



George Xu started his career in the Tianjin Economic and Technology Development Area Administrative Committee in 1995 and was promoted to Deputy Director of the Investment Promotion Bureau of the Tianjin Free Trade Zone in 2003, and then Director of the Bureau in 2005.



In 2005, George Xu started to work on Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line programme in China jointly initiated by Airbus and its Chinese partners. In 2008, he was appointed Deputy General Manager of the Airbus A320 Family Final Assembly Line in Tianjin while remaining Director of the Investment Promotion Bureau of the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Administrative Committee.



George Xu was Chairman of the Board of Airbus A320 Family Final Assembly Line and, in parallel, Vice President of the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Administrative Committee in 2011 till 2014. That same year, George became Party Secretary of the Tianjin Youth League.



George Xu got a Bachelor's degree in Information Management Systems from Tianjin University and a Master in Business Administration from Roosevelt University of Chicago. He also received a PhD in Economics from Nankai University.





